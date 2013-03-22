We don't know about you, but we still can't get enough of those Sex and the City reruns — no matter how many times we've seen Samantha hook up with the flavor of the week. But the gorgeous men aren't the only things that keep the show entertaining. The sartorial style of the fabulous foursome provides perpetual inspiration — even if we can only afford the knockoffs. But this weekend at Nordstrom, it's all about purchasing the real deal.
Today and tomorrow (Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23), celebrity (think Eva Longoria and Christina Applegate) jewelry designer Alex Woo will be making a special appearance at Nordys to meet shoppers and debut baubles from her newest collections. Since Woo is known for her Little Icon letter and number collections, she was asked to be the designer behind the young Carrie Bradshaw necklace on the new show the Carrie Diaries. The little 14K gold letter "C" represents an earlier version of Carrie's signature nameplate necklace — you know, the one we all had to own somewhere between 1998 and 2004.
But hey — even if you weren't a fan of the show, Woo still has plenty of of goodies to make any gal have a little more charm.
Friday: 12:30 to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nordstrom, 55 East Grand Avenue
(between Wabash Avenue and Rush Street); 312-464-1515.
