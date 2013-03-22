We don't know about you, but we still can't get enough of those Sex and the City reruns — no matter how many times we've seen Samantha hook up with the flavor of the week. But the gorgeous men aren't the only things that keep the show entertaining. The sartorial style of the fabulous foursome provides perpetual inspiration — even if we can only afford the knockoffs. But this weekend at Nordstrom, it's all about purchasing the real deal.