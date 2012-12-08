We love that feeling when jaunting around S.F., and suddenly…BAM…a new store or eatery catches our eye — which obviously is happening pretty frequently these days. And while yes, it feels as if every other day the latter is blooming on the hip Mission strip of Valencia Street, we were pleasantly surprised to see a quirky boutique nestled between all the cool restaurants.
Enter, Aggregate Supply, our latest store crush. The retail haven is kind of like a combo of stores between retailers Turk + Taylor, Heliotrope, and Acacia, but is also sprinkled with other addicting merch. It has everything from cozy sweaters by Pendleton to Inna Jams! The clean aesthetic and woodsy build-out are oh-so inviting, so if you were still debating what your Saturday plans are — we highly suggest strolling into Aggregate Supply.
