11 Essentials We All Need After A Big Night Out

Go big or go home? Well, you went big, you went home — and now you are well and truly hungover. Your head is foggy, you've spent the morning in the bathroom, and either an ink pen exploded all over your bed linens or you went to bed without washing off your smoky eye makeup again. What can we say? You're an animal.



And even though it really, really doesn't feel like it, you're also in luck. We can't whip you up a hair of the dog or hold back your hair, but we can steer you towards some hangover essentials that will get you back on your feet — or at least out of bed for a few minutes. It's all about the baby steps.