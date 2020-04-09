The premise: two R29 staffers self-isolating on opposite coasts — with even more opposite personal styles. One internationally beloved sneaker. Very minimal rules.
To celebrate the latest drop of the adidas Originals Superstar, senior editor Lexy Lebsack and I were tasked with the following challenge: to build WFH-appropriate fits around the newest version of the 50-year-old trainer, which spiffs up the classic (long live the shell toe) with details like pastel stripes and a fringed tongue. "Hmm, an intriguing premise to be sure," you might be saying to yourself at this point. "But just how different can their styles be?"
Exhibit A: Lexy used the words "sporty" and "black" when describing her dress sense; I'm happiest wearing at least two colors and three clashing prints (at the same time), and the closest I get to athletic wear is cricket sweaters. (You, again: "Oooh, I get it now.") So with that crucial background knowledge out of the way, how did we each interpret the prompt? Keep clicking to find out.