“Also, when you write professionally, the side of your brain that wants to perfect something will come out when you’re supposed to be self-care journaling. So I often do things beforehand to set the mood. I’m not a big meditater, but I will ground myself and say, this is time for me, just for me. For lack of a better phrase, I set the atmosphere that this is not writing time for a professional matter. This is for me to connect to myself and that’s what we’re going to do. Which means I’m only going to do it for as long as I want to do it and for as long as it feels good, with no rules. And that kind of releases the pressure for there to be some kind of deliverable at the end — it just is what it is.“