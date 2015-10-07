Your Smoky Eyes Just Got A Gorgeous Upgrade

Standard smoky eyes are the Ugg boot of the beauty world. You probably wore them a lot in college, and now you pull them out whenever you want to put on something comfortable. But the smudgy blacks, taupes, and grays of smoky eyes past have recently started to feel a little like those poor Ugg boots — tired, worn-out, and completely lacking in oomph. For those of us who still love the rock-'n'-roll allure of the smoky eye, never fear. Lately, we've seen a bunch of cool, inspired versions of the look.
We loved the choice of lavender for the smoky eyes at N° 21, but there's another detail that makes these beautiful. Along with the pastel hue, the eyes were decorated with tiny sparkles for a pretty feminine finish. Click through to see more examples of the updated smoky eye.
