How Well Do YOU Know These Cult '90s Beauty Classics?

A typical Saturday night in the '90s might have started a little like this: You set the mood with some Spice Girls — "Wannabe" is everyone's favorite, although I was partial to "Stop" — then you break open your
makeup bag Caboodle and get ready.
Inside that plastic trove of makeup treasures, you might find light-blue shadow, brown lipliner, and the heaviest, stickiest gloss available at the mall, along with, of course, your trusty tweezers used to groom, err, over-tweeze, your arches. Yep, we've all been there.
Of course, there was more to the '90s than the beauty, but as anyone can see from the nostalgia-induced Bath & Body Works craze, just seeing (let alone smelling) these cult products can bring us back to the first days of Britney Spears.
Below, we implore you to test your '90s beauty knowledge, because we're bringing back everything from Bath & Body Works Art Stuff to Hard Candy favorites in our latest quiz. Take a deep breath, and go back into the world of sparkly body rollers, fruity lip glosses, and stacks on stacks on stacks of glitter. Did we miss your favorite cult classic? Let us know in the comments below.
