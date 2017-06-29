After three years of trying 5-day challenges, I’ve realized that I'm always trying out new things for myself; I focus on what I did, how I felt, and what I learned. This week, I wanted to step outside of the 'me' and 'I' and instead challenge myself to do something for others. I started out by asking myself, “How can I make an impact and spread love to people in each of the communities that I'm part of?” This question took me on a life-changing journey to uncover various ways of making others feel worthy and appreciated -- without expecting anything in return.
Throughout this challenge, I did a random act of kindness for many different people and communities. First, for a person that I see and interact with every single day. Next, for my planet and the animals that live on it. Also for my fans and supporters around the world, for my community at work, and lastly, for the wider community via the Internet.
When you do something nice for your loved ones, your neighbors, your co-workers, or even a stranger, you are showing them that you value and respect them and, in turn, life will feel a whole lot sweeter. I even read a Refinery29 article that said being nice can actually lead to a healthier heart, lower levels of stress, and increased happiness in your daily life.
Kindness is the gift that keeps on giving, and it doesn't require you to spend a single cent. Throughout this journey, I felt compelled to touch, move, and inspire others, and I hope it will evoke the same emotion in you. Check out my video and let us know what you think.
