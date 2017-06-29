After three years of trying 5-day challenges, I’ve realized that I'm always trying out new things for myself; I focus on what I did, how I felt, and what I learned. This week, I wanted to step outside of the 'me' and 'I' and instead challenge myself to do something for others. I started out by asking myself, “How can I make an impact and spread love to people in each of the communities that I'm part of?” This question took me on a life-changing journey to uncover various ways of making others feel worthy and appreciated -- without expecting anything in return.

Throughout this challenge, I did a random act of kindness for many different people and communities. First, for a person that I see and interact with every single day. Next, for my planet and the animals that live on it. Also for my fans and supporters around the world, for my community at work, and lastly, for the wider community via the Internet.