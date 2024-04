Katie Holmes Proves That Denim-On-Denim Dressing Is Here To Stay

Let’s first shoutout this Banana Republic vest, which boasts a unique crew neckline, flared waist, and vintage-inspired details. You can easily add the trendy vest to a Western-style outfit or an elevated evening look by pairing it with a sleek dress or satin midi skirt. The versatile piece can also be worn on its own in spring and summer, like how Holmes chose, and then styled over a long-sleeve top or under an oversized jacket in the fall and winter.If you’re looking for an alternative style, check out Banana Republic's many vest styles or denim shirts and jackets (see below).