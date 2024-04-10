Katie Holmes Proves That Denim-On-Denim Dressing Is Here To Stay

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Nobody does elevated street style like Katie Holmes. Case in point: The Rare Object star’s recent outings around New York. The actress has been spotted wearing some of the biggest spring 2024 trends, including donning a utility-chic Everlane x Marques Almeida patchwork jacket and a vintage Chloé studded denim overcoat. And her most recent on-trend outfit comes in the form of a double-denim outfit courtesy of Banana Republic.
If you’ve been keeping up with R29's fashion coverage, then you know that denim is a mega trend right now. All of your favorite retailers are amping up their jean games, but are also experimenting with layering patchwork denim jackets as well as spring-y denim dresses and trendy denim bags. Plus, all of our favorite influencers and celebs (cough, cough, Beyoncé) are showing just how fun and wearable a denim-on-denim look truly is. Now, we’re looking to Holmes for inspo.
Holmes opted for a high-fashion Canadian tuxedo, donning a unique denim vest and wide-leg jean, which she accessorized with chunky loafers. And even better, each Banana Republic style comes in under $150. Read on to find out Holmes’ exact go-to denim pieces as well as alternatives for the brand to put together your own head-to-toe denim ‘fit.
Let’s first shoutout this Banana Republic vest, which boasts a unique crew neckline, flared waist, and vintage-inspired details. You can easily add the trendy vest to a Western-style outfit or an elevated evening look by pairing it with a sleek dress or satin midi skirt. The versatile piece can also be worn on its own in spring and summer, like how Holmes chose, and then styled over a long-sleeve top or under an oversized jacket in the fall and winter.
If you’re looking for an alternative style, check out Banana Republic's many vest styles or denim shirts and jackets (see below).
Now onto a true closet staple: blue jeans. Holmes wore Banana Republic’s $150 wide-leg trouser jeans in a dark wash, a polished look that we’ve seen across recent spring runways such as Staud, Valentino, Self-Portrait, Coperni, and Dries Van Noten. And, trust us, the wide-leg style isn’t going anywhere. Kate Bellman, editorial and content director at Nordstrom, previously told Refinery29: “As we’re seeing the pendulum swing away from decades of the skinny jean, naturally wide legs emerge as a key silhouette.”
The brand also offers this exact style in a lighter spring-appropriate wash (see below) as well as similar flared jeans that are just too good to pass up on, especially at their price points.
