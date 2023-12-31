Your Horoscope This Week: December 31 to January 6

Welcome to 2024, cosmic beings. The first week of January is marked by Mercury’s shift direct in Sagittarius, Mars’ entrance into Capricorn, and Venus’ first full week in Sagittarius. These three transits provide us with a sense of hope, stability, and optimism. Keep in mind that Mercury will experience a post-shadow period for most of January, so if communication or travel matters still feel a bit wonky, that’s completely normal.
During the first four days of January we’ll experience Mercury, Venus, and Mars all in Sagittarius, encouraging all zodiac signs to say yes to adventures, and also boldly speak their minds by calling out systemic injustices that we’re ready to disrupt. Once Mars enters Capricorn on January 4, we’ll feel a significant shift when it comes to how we direct our energy and what we give our attention to.
Some of us may decide to cancel our subscriptions to streaming platforms or deactivate our social media profiles during Mars’ transit through Capricorn, in order to focus on our own objectives without distraction. Even doing so in moderation by being more mindful of our tech use will benefit us in the long-run. Mars in Capricorn wants you to believe in the dream life you want to manifest, even before you see signs that it’s arriving. Put in the work now to receive the rewards later.
Read your horoscopes for your sun and rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, the first week of January allows you to breathe easy now that Chiron is direct in your sign for the next seven months. Mercury, the Planet of Communication, is also direct in your fellow Fire sign of Sag, and Venus, the Planet of Love, is settled into Sag, helping you dream of new projects and entrepreneurial ventures for the year ahead.
Mars, your planetary ruler, enters Capricorn on January 4, activating your sector of career for the next six weeks. You’ll be in a more stubborn and bossy mood during this transit, and you’ll have less patience for people who don’t seem to know what they want or what they’re doing. Try your best to remain mindful and considerate of other people’s feelings during Mars’ transit in Capricorn, or else your brash communication style may lead to you burning bridges or sabotaging opportunities.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
As January begins, Taurus, Jupiter is direct in your sign for the first time in over four months. You’ll enter this first week of January feeling psychologically lighter, and this, combined with Mercury also being direct in Sagittarius starting January 1, will help you keep your eye on the prize when it comes to major initiatives you’ve been waiting to launch into motion. Jupiter remains direct in your sign until the end of May, making the next five months some of the most prosperous and beneficial periods for you to revamp your life and reach your long-term goals.
Your love life may be filled with plot twists during Venus’ first full week in Sagittarius, so your mission is to release the need to control what comes up this week, but rather remain open-minded about what people say or do. Your crush or lover may reveal a side of themselves that you’re not used to — don’t be scared by the concept of change, but rather learn to embrace it and ride with it.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, as the first week of January begins, your planetary ruler Mercury is direct in your opposite sign of Sagittarius, activating your sector of partnership and marriage. If you messed up during Mercury’s retrograde and you’re ready to ask for forgiveness, this is your sign to do so in a genuine and heartfelt way this week. You’ll still feel the effects of the post-shadow period of Mercury Retrograde for several weeks, so even if you start off by writing an apology letter for your own sake and later sharing it with the parties involved, it’ll be a good start.
On a lighter note, Venus, the Planet of Love, is settling into Sagittarius this week, which also highlights your relationship sector. Venus in Sag brings out your more playful and free-spirited side, so if everything’s been smooth-sailing in matters of the heart and in your social life, you’ll feel ready to be more present with people who make you laugh and who are open to going on spontaneous adventures. Just keep in mind that once Mars enters Capricorn on the 4th your focus will shift to your sector of depth and merging, and your thoughts may suddenly be consumed with becoming a better saver, investor, and generational wealth-builder.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
How are you feeling now that you’ve made it through that epic full moon in your sign, Cancer? Giving yourself time to process all the transmutations you’ve been experiencing is quite essential during this first week of January, so tread lightly and avoid putting too much on your plate as the year begins. You’ll be feeling more social than usual due to Mercury and Venus both being in Sag this week, and this could lead to you saying yes to social invites rather than remaining in homebody mode.
Then on the 4th, Mars, the Planet of Action, enters your opposite sign of Capricorn for six weeks and activates your sector of partnership and marriage. Your chances of being swept off your feet by someone who just gets you skyrocket during this time — another reason to not let yourself get stuck in stay-at-home mode. If you’re already in a relationship, Mars in Capricorn is an ideal time to review what your long-term intentions are for your connection, and make the necessary adjustments if one or either of your feelings or needs have changed.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this first week of January brings out your daredevil side now that Mercury is direct in Sagittarius and Venus is also transiting through Sag for several weeks. You’re in the mood to throw caution to the wind and live unpredictably, but at the same time you have the sensation that there’s unfinished business for you to tend to, particularly once Mars, the Planet of Action, enters Capricorn on January 4.
Find a balance between succumbing to your inner child’s desires while also lovingly reparenting yourself and creating a sense of structure and stability in your life. Jupiter spends its first full week direct in Taurus, making this an ideal week to ask for a raise or pitch a proposal at work. If you work for yourself, you may decide to rebrand, simplify your offerings, or team up with an Earth sign who can help you stay grounded while you dream up the next phase of your empire.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
As the week begins, Virgo, your home and family are still on your mind. Mercury’s shift direct in Sagittarius activates this sector of your chart and reminds you that even though you’re an ambitious and productive person, most of the time your loved ones just want more of your presence and attention — they don’t need all the extra gifts or other accolades you work so hard to earn. Find ways to limit your screen time and delay or cancel non-essential meetings this week, Virgo, and cultivate the art of presence.
This may be easier read than done though, because once Mars enters Capricorn on January 4 you’ll find it challenging to fight workaholic tendencies that emerge in your subconscious, telling you that there’s more work to be done. Adopt the mantra “less is more” during Mars in Cap. You don’t have to take on more to be more productive. You can do less and deal with less stress and responsibilities, which will lead to better time management, greater strategies employed, and more time to simply have fun.
Libra Sun & Rising:
With your planetary ruler Venus settling into Sag this week, your mission as January begins should be to have fun and break free from limiting beliefs. Your love life can be quite stimulating if you allow yourself to let go of preconceived notions. This is easier for you to do now that Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, has ended its retrograde in Taurus — another Venus-ruled sign. Instead of judging others or making assumptions about their behavior, use Mercury, Venus, and Mars’ presence in Sag at the start of the week to be more upfront about your own desires and behavioral patterns.
It’ll feel refreshing for all parties involved. Once Mars shifts into Capricorn on the 4th, however, you’ll feel a bit more constrained, particularly when it comes to domestic duties or tasks that you have to take care of. This doesn’t mean you won’t be able to have fun during this transit, but you will notice your mind and actions leaning toward more serious missions rather than seemingly futile ones. Mars in Capricorn challenges you to get your life together, especially if you’ve been slacking on adulting during the tail end of 2023.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, now that Venus has left your sign and entered Sagittarius for the next four weeks, you’re open to meeting new people and reconnecting with old flames with whom you still feel a spark. If you’re already in a relationship, Venus in Sag encourages you and your lover(s) to give yourself more space, and to also date each other as if it were your first time and you were rediscovering each other. This is a great transit for getting out of any romantic or creative rut you in which you may have previously found yourself.
On the 4th, your planetary ruler Mars shifts out of Sagittarius and enters Capricorn for the next six weeks, activating your sector of communication and creativity. During the second half of the week you’re likely to find yourself brainstorming ways to create passive streams of income in your life on a consistent level. If you’ve already started doing so, Mars in Capricorn will help you better strategize and streamline your business so that you aren’t worrying as much about money, but rather finding ways to better invest and multiply the abundance in your life.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
This is an epic first week of January for you, Sag, as Mercury, Venus, and Mars all spend time in your sign at one point this week. Mercury ends its retrograde in your sign on January 1, and in the days that follow you’ll be able to clear up any communication mishaps that may have occurred these past three weeks. There will still be a post-shadow period for most of January, so tread lightly when it comes to signing new contracts or making big travel decisions. But overall, you’ll feel a greater sense of clarity with Mercury direct in your sign, and Venus and Mars shining brightly there too.
Then on the 4th, Mars bids adieu to your sign and enters Capricorn for the next six weeks, which activates your sector of money and self-esteem. You’ll experience a significant shift with this transit, especially now that Jupiter, your planetary ruler, is direct in the Earth sign of Taurus. It’ll feel as though the universe is sending you signs to streamline your current priorities and cut waste or distraction from your life. It’ll feel like a sharp contrast to Mercury and Venus’ presence in Sag, so find a way to balance your drive for financial success with your sense of adventurousness.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, as the first week of January begins you’re still coming down from the high of the Cancer Full Moon, which lit up your sector of partnership and marriage and made you feel all the feels regarding a certain someone (or perhaps more than one person) who makes your heart flutter. With Mercury shifting direct in Sagittarius on the first of the month, your sector of spirituality, closure, and healing will be stimulated and you’ll be ready to close a chapter that once felt like it would never end.
You’re entering the year with the keen awareness that life as you know it is about to change, and even though this can be a bit overwhelming, it’s also everything your spirit has been preparing you for. On the 4th, Mars leaves Sagittarius and enters your sign for the next six weeks, making you one of the cosmic favorites.
With Mars in your sign you’ll more easily attract what and who you want to you — just make sure you’re sure of what you’re asking for, because your magnetism and manifestation abilities are supercharged with both Mars and Pluto being present in your sign at the same time. This transit could have you overly focused on success to the detriment of your relationships and friendships, so stay around people who keep you grounded.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, as the year begins Mercury ends its retrograde in Sagittarius on the 1st, and this activates your sector of friendship and social networks. If you’ve taken a hiatus from social media or felt annoyed by your social life, Mercury’s shift direct in Sag will alleviate such feelings and gradually have you in a more social mood. However since Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, is currently rounding out its stay in Capricorn and preparing to enter your sign on the 20th, a part of you will feel more comfortable alone, taking in the downloads from this epic planetary transition. Tap into your intuition to know when to say yes or to say no to social invites you receive this week, as having Mercury, Venus, and Mars all in Sag increases your popularity.
On the 4th, Mars, the Planet of Action, shifts out of Sag and enters Capricorn for the next six weeks. Your sector of closure, healing, and spirituality is most influenced by this transit, and your homebody tendencies may once again take the lead. This week is therefore about acknowledging that even though everyone may want a piece of you, not everyone deserves to. Set boundaries, lovingly, and focus your attention on what feels reciprocal and rewarding.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Congratulations, Pisces! Your planetary ruler, Jupiter, has ended its retrograde in Taurus and is spending its first full week direct in your sector of communication and creativity. The powers of your imagination are strengthening day by day, and this week you’ll be in the mood to let your inner child play and innovate after a five-month period of perceived restraint or creative blockages. You’ll still feel the post-shadow period of Jupiter Retrograde for the next two months, but now that Mercury is also direct — in the sign of Sagittarius — you have the green light to explore creative avenues that once felt unattainable.
You’ll also find yourself being more vocal and self-expressive. Mars, the Planet of Action, shifts out of Sag and enters Capricorn on January 4. This transit takes place in your sector of friendship and technology, which could lead to you revamping your social media profiles or choosing to be more private on social media. If you work in tech or run a digital business, Mars in Capricorn will help you better secure your intellectual property, and you may also form a creative partnership during this time which will help solidify the foundation of your venture. Use this transit wisely, as it’s here to help you feel more confident and leave a lasting legacy for years to come.