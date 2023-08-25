Just in time to brighten your autumn athleisure wardrobe, Puma dropped a collaboration with Lemlem. On Friday, the sportswear giant and the clothing and swimwear label founded by Ethiopian supermodel Liya Kebede released apparel and footwear made to take you from the gym to your couch in style.
The collection, which is available now, features a new version of the NITRO shoe, a lightweight athletic trainer with a chunky sole, as well as sports bras, leggings and outerwear, all in the geometric and abstract prints that Lemlem has come to be known for.
"This collection was inspired by the clothes we wear during workouts and the clothes we wear between workouts," said Kebede in a press release. "It is testament to the colliding worlds of sports and fashion, and how we want to inspire women across the globe. I’m so excited for what’s to come in our journey together — this is just the beginning."
Founded in 2007, Lemlem has focused on responsibly manufacturing its clothing and swimwear in countries like Kenya, Ethiopia and Morocco and supporting women artisans with training and jobs. Before partnering with Puma, the brand had also launched a collection with H&M and Joe Fresh in 2021.
"By combining Lemlem's unique designs, vibrant patterns and Puma's expertise in technology and sport, we have created a collection that will enhance the lives of women and inspire them on their health and wellness journey," said Erin Longin, general manager of run and train categories at Puma.
The Puma x Lemlem collection is now available at Puma.com, Lemlem.com and in select Puma stores worldwide.
