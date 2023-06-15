The Reaction to the Tenoch Huerta Sexual Assault Claims Proves Latina Survivors Deserve Better

"Fans — who largely found him a safe actor to crush on because of his outspokenness on matters of social justice and his singularity as a dark-skinned actor in the very white Latine entertainment industry — are left trying to make sense of allegations that have shattered the image of an idol."
"Some people who resented Huerta’s success due to his skin color and outspokenness have gleefully celebrated the actor’s downfall, demonstrating the extent of colorism and racism that is still alive and well in Latine communities."
"While the allegations against Huerta don’t change the reality that dark-skinned Latine representation is scarce, they do expose the complications of idolizing any actor as the voice of a progressive cause — and the power and protection assigning this role to any one person might give them."
"Combatting racism also means believing women of color when they allege gender violence, and keeping men of color accountable for the misogynistic violence they may have perpetrated."