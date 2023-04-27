Your May Horoscope Is Here – Passions Will Run High

Welcome to the month of May! Eclipse season is still going strong, and retrograde season picks up speed this month too. Pluto, which is known to represent transformation, begins its five-month retrograde on May 1. Since Pluto is slow-moving and a far-away planet in our solar system, we may not immediately feel the effects of this retrograde in our daily lives — we’ll feel more of its influence when it comes to our subconscious thoughts and reactions.
On May 5, a full moon lunar eclipse takes place in Scorpio at 1:34 p.m. EST, marking a peak moment in the eclipse story we’ve been co-creating. Passions will run high this month, as lunar eclipses often bring unexpected endings or closure, and the sign of Scorpio is the most emotionally-charged sign of the zodiac.
Think back to where you were during the Scorpio lunar eclipse on October 25, 2022. Since Mercury and Pluto will both be retrograde during the eclipse, looking back at our past and growing from it are key themes of this eclipse month. The vibe starts to lighten up as we near the second half of the month, once Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus on May 14 at 11:17 p.m. EST. Then, on May 16, Jupiter, the planet of luck, leaves Aries and enters Taurus for the next 13 months. If you felt a bit of cosmic whiplash from all the fiery Aries energy in the cosmos, the Taurus new moon on May 19 will provide you with the grounding relief your spirit needs.
Be sure to read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.