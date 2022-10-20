Shake It Off! The New Moon Solar Eclipse In Scorpio Is Here

New moons are a monthly part of our astrological happenings — new moon eclipses, on the other hand, are less common to come by and a bit more, well, intense. This month, we've been gifted with a new moon partial solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, and it's here to shake things up.
Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, calls the energy of this eclipse extremely interesting. "This new moon solar eclipse carries incredible energy, bringing the power of three new moons in one," she says. "Mars, the ruler of Scorpio, is turning retrograde only five days after this event, instigating karmic adjustments from the past will take place." New moons are usually a time for manifesting but given that this is an eclipse — something that's known as a mysterious wild cards — Montúfar says it's better to pass on any manifestation and instead be prepared for the unpredicitable vibes coming our way.
A solar eclipse is a supercharged version of a new moon that often brings in an element of fate, says astrologer Stephanie Campos. "They speed up timelines and bring about destined events, and often coincide with major turning points in our life," she says. "In the sign of Scorpio, this new chapter may have us also reflecting on what we need to release in order to begin again." During this time, we need to ask ourselves if there are any energies, habits, situations, or people that we're ready to let go of and move on from — this is a necessary step because "we must first have space to fill before we can call in something fresh and new," says Campos. This eclipse invites us to purge what no longer serves us, and although scary, it can be beneficial to be ruthless here. The only way we can move forward with ease is if we cut off any dead weight that has been dragging us down.
Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app, says that the partial eclipse is happening on the Lunar South Node, which symbolizes our karmic past. "Therefore, this new moon in Scorpio is an ideal time to deal with repressed negative emotions from the past, such as fear, anger, pain, and grief," she says. "It can be a dark and challenging time, but it is the only way to move forward and allow new beginnings to take place in your life."
The new moon solar eclipse is also aligning with Venus in Scorpio — and, a Venus Star Point occurs on October 22, which Montúfar says will tone down the intensity by bringing in a sense of harmony and peace. "Being that the Venus Star Point next year will be in Scorpio, aspecting the same portion of the sky, it’s best to make decisions about relationships, love, creativity, and money," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. Focus on these aspects of your life during this transformational time — what do you want to change? What do you want to continue moving forward with? The energy here is potent, so don't miss out on using it to your advantage to help move things along (or stop them dead in their tracks).
Naskova agrees, and says that under this aspect, we need to be prepared to experience intense and mixed emotions. "Secrets can come out on the surface, so it will be helpful to be as honest as possible with the people you love and care about," she says. "Intimacy and trust issues threaten to test your relationships. Nevertheless, you should listen to your heart and try not to rush out with your judgments." Trusting our intuition under this new moon is key here — although our feelings may be all over the place, it's important to keep a clear head.
During the eclipse, Mars in Gemini will be separating from a square with Neptune in Pisces, causing sacrifice and confusion to linger in the air. "It's as if we've overidealized a situation and are hoping for a specific outcome. But eventually the fog will lift and there is the potential to be disappointed with what we see," Campos says. "The eclipse may ask us to reflect on our relationship with reality versus illusion and how those two concepts exist within our closest ties."
This partial solar eclipse will have us dive deep into our psyches to gain a deeper understanding of our needs and desires, Campos says. Although this may be nerve-wracking, introspection is key to this luminary. After all, how can we know how to move forward if we don't know ourselves first?