The New Moon In Aquarius Says To Cut Toxic Ties And Lean Into Friendships

The first new moon of 2023 has arrived. On January 21, we'll be graced with the presence of a new moon in Aquarius, providing us with a clean slate and some luck as we march forward into the new year. Even if you've already quit your resolutions, we can use this energy to start anew once again.
Spontaneity and curiosity are the themes of this new moon, according to Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. "Moreover, since the moon is directly tied to our emotions, it is not an exception for this new moon to make us feel rebellious and urge us to cut ties with our past so we can feel free and alive," she says. New moons are, after all, connected to fresh starts — use this cosmic energy to dump that unhealthy habit and end that toxic situationship.
Not all hard relationships are bad, though. Remember to keep the ones that are true and fulfilling, and work more to nourish them. We'll want to lean on the people who matter to us this month as the new moon's vibes wash takes over. "Aquarius is the ruler of the 11th house, which explains why so many of your emotions will be influenced by your friends and people close to you," Naskova continues. "This is the perfect time to get in touch with those you love and create a circle of people you trust and can rely on."
During this new moon, the moon will form a sextile with Jupiter in Aries, a combination that gives us a sense of urgency to take action and turn our dreams into realities. "Whatever seed we plant now is most likely to grow and be successful," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "We have a perfect combination of the elements of air and fire propelling us forward to act." This connection is giving us the power to go full steam ahead, according to astrologer Stephanie Campos. "We're marrying our innovation and courage and taking risks that will open doors and bring us closer to our dreams," she says.
Maressa Brown, astrologer and author of Raising Baby by the Stars: A New Parent's Guide To Astrology, says that because the new moon is in Aquarius, a sign ruled by Uranus, the Planet of Revolution, "this is a beautiful moment to break free of a pattern or narrative that is no longer resonating with you." She even says that this new moon could bring us electrifying breakthroughs. "I love how it occurs just hours before Venus and Saturn meet up in Aquarius, fueling the inception of a heartfelt and pragmatic game plan that'll support you in turning a forward-thinking vision into reality."
Aquarius is a sign that often focuses on the collective, so Montúfar advises us to think beyond ourselves during this luminary. "This is the type of lunar event that inspires us to consider the role we play in society, and maybe even take a step to deepen our reach," she says. "Those who have been wanting to volunteer or rally people for a cause can use this new moon to begin their activism journey."
Making resolutions and goals for the year ahead isn't just a January 1 thing. Getting more involved with your community and in your relationships, and working to help those around you sounds like the perfect way to start this year, and this new moon, off on the right foot.