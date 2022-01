Netflix Has A Hit On Its Hands With The New Cast Of Too Hot To Handle

love

We watched a lot of drama unfold over the course of the second season and long after it , but season 3 kicks off with pure mess, and, as usual, we can thank the more melanated guests at the retreat for keeping us entertained. Within hours of arriving on the island, we already have our first love triangle. For Izzy, a confident Brit with an affinity for high ponytails , it’slust at first sight when Houstonian and basketball player Truth (real name Robert) steps into the scene. Truth also has his eyes on Jaz, a queen from Virginia Beach who admittedly is a sucker for bad boys with tattoos and commitment issues. Not involved in this particular dynamic but just as dramatic is Nathan, the Cape Town playboy standing at a particularly impressive 6 foot, 4 inches who finds himself the star of the show as new arrivals attempt to turn his head. In the days that follow, even more drama ensues as other thirsty singles land on the beach, further depleting the already abysmal prize pot. Suffice to say, Too Hot to Handle is pure unadulterated chaos — just the way we like it.