Following a year of canceled weddings as a result of the pandemic, White says that a growing portion of brides is opting out of the traditional white dress, creating an opportunity for a brand like Odylyne The Ceremony to provide them with alternatives. So while the “Her Week Of Wonders” collection explored the themes of innocence, White is releasing another installment of the drop during the holiday season. Inspired by the eerie adventures Valerie experiences in the film, the collection will feature black dresses, sequins, and glitter. “If I could go back, I would get married in a black dress,” she says.