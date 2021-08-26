AHS: Double Feature Is Bringing Back All Your Favorites

Almost two years after the season finale of AHS: 1984, and American Horror Story's 10th season has finally arrived. American Horror Story: Double Feature will literally deliver double the scares to make up for lost time.
In an interview with Deadline at the TCA in August, FX’s network chairman John Landgraf confirmed that the new season is going to be split into two sections, the first being six episodes long and the second just four episodes. The AHS twitter account posted a video in July that revealed part one is subtitled Red Tide and part two will be called Death Valley.
The unsettling AHS: Double Feature trailer didn't confirm much. We know the first half will take place in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where a man named Harry (Finn Wittrock), his pregnant wife Doris (Lily Rabe), and their daughter Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) have recently relocated. Harry is struggling with writer’s block but soon becomes obsessed with his writing. The nearly two-minute clip includes frightening creatures breaking into a house, severed limbs, and plenty of blood.
Ryan Murphy and the cast of AHS are notoriously tight-lipped every single season, but something about Double Feature feels particularly cryptic. All we know for sure is that the new season is a family affair: the first chapter brings back multiple Murphy-verse favorites to the anthology series.