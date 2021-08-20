Can You Spot All The Westworld Alums In Reminiscence?

Whether you venture out to the movie theater or queue it up on HBOMax, the co-creator of Westworld has cooked up a trippy film called Reminiscence that will remind you of everything from Inception to Taylor Swift's "Cardigan" music video. The film is a little bit mystery, a little bit romance, with a touch of post-apocalyptic science fiction. Without giving too much away, because there are some twists and turns ahead, here is what you need to know about Reminiscence's cast and characters.
This is Lisa Joy's feature film debut and the comparisons to Westworld — particularly the most recent season, in which junkies got high on "genre" and escaped into elaborate stories — are easy to see. Still, despite the thematic parallels, the plot is original. Before Westworld and Reminiscence, Joy wrote for the romantic dark comedy Pushing Daisies as well as Burn Notice. Next, she'll be adapting the Fallout video game.
Like a good neo-noir, Reminiscence centers around a detective type, the one case that becomes his obsession, and the friends and foes who cross his path as he attempts to solve it. Is the woman who walks into his office a femme fatale or a damsel in distress? Is anyone really trustworthy? Here's who you need to look out for and where you may have seen them before.