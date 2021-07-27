When it comes to dealing with loved ones who do not consider COVID to be a serious issue, Dr. Thema emphasizes that it is important for those loved ones to treat you with respect regarding how you decide to interact with them, even if it means limiting your in-person contact. She says, “it really is important for us to all be compassionate with each other. And because we can get in a very, not only anxious place, but [we] can be controlling and can interpret people's behavior, we can take it personally. So if you're having an event, some people may say, 'Oh, I'm going to have a cookout,' and then get offended if some people aren't comfortable coming. And it becomes, 'this person doesn't care about me,' or 'this person is not a good friend or relative,' versus 'even though I feel comfortable, they don't feel comfortable.' And I don't have to have a judgement about that, right? I can have compassion. And so it's important for us to give each other grace and compassion, instead of thinking, 'they need to think about it my way or do it my way.'