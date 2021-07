The Famous Faces & Voices Of Space Jam: A New Legacy

Just like scrunches, bucket hats, and baggy jeans, another piece of nostalgia from 1996 is back in a big way. After 25 years, a Space Jam sequel is here. Space Jam: A New Legacy hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday, July 16. This time around, instead of Michael Jordan, we have LeBron James; instead of flat animation, the characters look 3D; instead of our lead falling into a golf hole that leads to outer space, the basketball player is transported into a computer world. Instead of not having a million references to Warner Bros. intellectual property , we have... well, you get it.