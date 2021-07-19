Escape Room 2 Star Taylor Russell Unpacks That Twisty Ending

A third film hasn’t been announced yet, but with so many loose ends, it feels inevitable. The corporation at the center of these rooms is still the franchise’s biggest mystery. Who, exactly, is behind Minos, and why are they dead-set on torture? Now that we know about Amanda’s involvement (and now that we know they’re after Zoey, specifically), we might finally be a little closer to some answers. As Russell puts it, her character won’t be able to really escape this universe until she takes on the organization itself. “I think for it to stop, she would have to get to the root of where [Minos] is and who’s really running it,” Russell says. “And it’s hard to know who that is.”