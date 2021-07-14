Where Is Everyone From Netflix’s Heist Now?

Spoilers are ahead. Netflix's new true crime series Heist delves into three big-time robberies and the people who almost got away with them. The six episodes cover three cases, from a 1993 armored car robbery to the 2005 heist of $7.4 million from an airport to a distillery worker who walked off with some really expensive bourbon in the 2010s.
Although the cases were big news at the time, if you didn't catch coverage of them then, you may have no idea how it all played out — especially since several years have passed since cases were resolved and people were sentenced. Here's where all the main people from Netflix's Heist are now.
Episodes 1 and 2: "Sex Magick Money Murder"
In 1993, 21-year-old Heather Tallchief stole nearly $3 million from the armored car she drove for Loomis, per NBC News. As shown in the series, the car serviced ATMs in various Las Vegas casinos, and it was prime for the picking because the two guards would leave Tallchief alone with the backup money while they exchanged the casino cash. Tallchief claimed that she committed the crime at the behest and guidance of her boyfriend Roberto Solis, who was previously imprisoned for another Loomis robbery and resulting murder, per NBC News.
Heather Tallchief
After Tallchief made away with the money, she said in the show that she and Solis went on the run. But by 1995, Tallchief left Solis and struck out on her own in Amsterdam with the couple's young son. She obtained forged passports for herself and her child, but when passports were set to expire in 2005, Tallchief decided to turn herself in — in hopes that her life on the run could finally end. According to the United States Attorney's Office for Nevada, Tallchief pleaded guilty to "one count of bank embezzlement, one count of credit union embezzlement, and one count of possession of a fraudulently obtained passport." She was sentenced to over five years in prison and ordered to pay restitution on the money she stole.
When Tallchief was released from prison in 2010, her attorney said she planned to live outside Nevada while completing her five years of federal supervision. According to the Netflix series, Tallchief still resides in the U.S. and now works in the healthcare field. She continues to pay restitution.
Roberto Solis
Solis was never charged for the heist because he disappeared in 1993 and have never been found. Tallchief said in the Netflix series that she doubted whether he was still alive, but chose to obscure her appearance for the documentary anyway — just in case. Rather than appearing on camera herself, Tallchief's interview was instead reenacted word-for-word by actor Lisa Lord.
According to NBC News, Solis used at least 21 aliases before he disappeared, including when he attempted to rob an armored truck in 1969 and shot and killed the driver. According to NBC News, he was sentenced to life in prison but escaped only to be recaptured. He then spent two decades behind bars, turning to poetry to keep himself occupied and writing under the name Pancho Aguila. In 1991, he was released and by 1993 he was gone. According to his FBI "Wanted" poster, he's now somewhere between 62 and 75 years old, if he is still alive.
Dylan Tallchief
Heather's son with Solis was originally named Emilio Martin, but as she explained in the docuseries, his name was soon changed to Dylan to further mask his identity. Dylan was 10 when his mom turned herself in, per NBC News. He is now around 26 years old. The docuseries explains that he graduated college in 2019 and that he has so far spent his whole life in Amsterdam. Today he's a musician, producing song for his YouTube and Soundcloud accounts and occasionally playing shows.
Episodes 3 and 4: "The Money Plane"
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that in 2005, $7.4 million was stolen from a Miami airport by a group of men who got away with their crime for a handful of months before the FBI tracked them down in February 2006 thanks to a tip from an informant. Here's what happened to those who were involved.
Karls Monzon
The architect of the crime was Monzon, who said in the docuseries that he needed the money to adopt a baby after his wife experienced several miscarriages. While he did get the money for a short time, it wasn't long enough for an adoption to go through, and his involvement with the crime also led to the dissolution of his marriage. The Netflix series confirms that Monzon was sentenced to 17 years for stealing the money and served nine years before returning back to Miami. He now works as a truck driver and he never had kids.
Cinnamon Monzon
Although Monzon's wife is identified in the series as "Brandy," the credits call her Cinnamon, which was how she was identified in all reporting on the case. Also not addressed in the series is the fact that she, too, served jail time for the crime. According to the Associated Press, Cinnamon was sentenced to 33 months in prison for being an accessory after the fact, because she allegedly helped her husband stash his stolen cash. “I did not agree with the robbery. I was not part of the robbery. If I could have stopped it, I would have,” she said at her sentencing hearing.
After Cinnamon and Monzon split, the Netflix series shares that she found a new relationship and went on to have two daughters.
Conrado “Pinky” Perera
Karls recruited Cinnamon's uncle "Pinky" as the "muscle" for the operation, because he'd had brushes with criminal activity in the past. But after other members of the group began getting arrested following the robbery, Pinky fled to avoid capture. He said in the Netflix series that he was on the run for four years, going between Tennessee, Georgia, and the Carolinas before he was eventually captured. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and served just under 10. He didn't reveal in the Netflix documentary what he's doing today, but he did emphasize how sad he was to miss so much of his kids' lives, so perhaps he's just lying low and catching up on lost time.
Onelio Diaz
Per the Sun-Sentinel, Diaz worked as a Brinks Security guard and was instrumental in Monzon finding out about the money's existence as well as the date and time it would arrive at the airport. According to the Netflix series, Diaz was sentenced to 16 years and served 14. He wasn't interviewed for the docuseries and it isn't known what he's doing today.
Alex Leon
Leon provided the getaway car and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for his involvement with the crime, per the Netflix series. He served just over three years and participated in the interviews for the series. Aside from that, it's unclear what he's up to today.
Jeffrey Boatwright
Cinnamon's brother was brought on board to drive the getaway car. After the money was stolen, Boatwright went on a spending spree that attracted the wrong kind of attention. Monzon said in the docuseries that he arranged for Boatwright to be fake-kidnapped to try to scare him into being more careful, but the ruse didn't work. In fact, it later led to a real kidnapping attempt, with the Sentinel reporting that a group of men tried to extort $500,000 from Monzon in exchange for not killing Boatwright. The FBI was able to intervene and rescue Boatwright who was then promptly arrested for the robbery.
The Netflix series said that Boatwright was sentenced to 17 years in prison but released after 11. He died shortly thereafter.
Victor
In the docuseries, the "lookout" for Monzon is named Victor, but just as he hid his face behind a bandana during his interviews, he may have requested a name change. According to Bloomberg, the lookout's actual name was Roberto Perez, and he was a friend from Monzon's job. The Netflix series says that "Victor" was sentenced to six years but served four and a half. During his interview, he expressed regret and shame over his involvement in the crime, stating that he usually rarely talked about it. Nothing else is known about his life today.
Episodes 5 and 6: "The Bourbon King"
Buffalo Trace Distillery employee Gilbert "Toby" Curtsinger was charged in 2015 for stealing large quantities of bourbon (including the astronomically expensive Pappy Van Winkle brand) from his workplace and Wild Turkey Distillery from 2008 to 2013. Curtsinger claimed in the series that it was normal for distillery employees to take product home, but Curtsinger began selling it through and to a network of his friends. After several years, anonymous tipster ultimately got him and his circle caught.
Toby Curtsinger
Curtsinger pleaded guilty to stealing from Buffalo Trace and Wild Turkey Distilleries and re-selling the product. He was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison, per NBC's Lex 18. However, in 2018, he was released after just 30 days after being granted "shock probation," per the Associated Press. The AP reported that the prosecutor granted the probation to make room for more violent criminals in the prison.
As of 2020, the Netflix series showed that Curtsinger remained in Kentucky with his family, painting houses for a living. The AP said that, as of 2018, he'd already paid off his couple of thousand dollars of restitution.
Julie Curtsinger
According to the Frankfort State-Journal, Curtsinger's wife was also charged for some of his crimes, due mostly in part to the investigators finding steroids in their home. The Journal reported that Julie entered an Alford plea, meaning she didn't admit to wrongdoing but pleaded guilty because of the large amount of evidence gathered. She did not serve jail time, per the docuseries. She now works as a realtor and is working on saving her marriage with Curtsinger. "I feel like we have more healing to do," she said in the series. "I feel that we're going to be better in years to come." The two still lived together with their teenage children, as of December 2020.
Austin Johnson
Curtsinger's coworker Johnson cooperated with the investigation and was not charged in connection to the case. He declined to be interviewed by Netflix. It's unknown where he is or what he's doing today.
Mark Sean Searcy
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Searcy was a Wild Turkey Distillery worker and softball teammate of Curtsinger's. Per the Northern Kentucky Tribune, Searcy was charged on one count of "individuals engaging in organized crime," due to the network of distribution Curtsinger had to sell the bourbon. Searcy pleaded not guilty and, as was the case with everyone besides Curtsinger, didn't serve prison time. He declined to be interviewed by Netflix. He appears to now operate a construction business in Kentucky.
Ronnie Lee Hubbard
Curtsinger knew Hubbard through softball and Hubbard was also charged with engaging in organized crime, per the Tribune. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Hubbard agreed to testify against his co-defendants as part of his plea deal. He served no jail time and declined to be interviewed by Netflix. He now seems to run a construction company in Georgetown, Kentucky.
Dusty Adkins
Adkins was one of Curtsinger's closest friends from his time playing softball. The Courier-Journal reported that he pleaded guilty to "conspiracy to receive stolen property," but he served no jail time. He now reportedly runs a flooring business in Georgetown. He was interviewed in the Netflix series.
Mike Wells
The Frankfort Police Officer knew Curtsinger through softball. The Courier- Journal reported that he was not charged in connection to the bourbon case, but he did admit to buying and using steroids. He resigned after his name came out during Toby's investigation and declined to be interviewed by Netflix. It's not known what he's doing now.
Greg Anglin
In the series, you learn that another person was stealing large amounts of Pappy Van Winkle from the Buffalo Trace Distillery. But Greg Anglin admitted his wrongdoing after having been granted immunity for helping the investigation. He was never charged, and it's unknown what he's doing today.
Pat Melton
The former Franklin County Sheriff made finding the person responsible for "Pappygate" one of his biggest priorities. But even though the case was solved, Melton couldn't keep his job as Sheriff and was voted out in 2018, per the State-Journal. In 2020, he started a new job for the Georgetown Police Department.