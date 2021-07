Where Is Everyone From Netflix’s Heist Now?

After Tallchief made away with the money, she said in the show that she and Solis went on the run. But by 1995, Tallchief left Solis and struck out on her own in Amsterdam with the couple's young son. She obtained forged passports for herself and her child, but when passports were set to expire in 2005, Tallchief decided to turn herself in — in hopes that her life on the run could finally end. According to the United States Attorney's Office for Nevada, Tallchief pleaded guilty to "one count ofbank embezzlement, one count of credit union embezzlement, and one count of possession of a fraudulently obtained passport." She was sentenced to over five years in prison and ordered to pay restitution on the money she stole.