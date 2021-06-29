Jasmine Cephas Jones On Why Blindspotting Offers A Perspective That We Need Right Now

Although we're only a few episodes into the Starz original series, Blindspotting is already living up to the high standards set by the 2018 film it expands upon, using Cephas Jones' rich character work to propel the story further than both Diggs and Casal initially thought possible. If you're in love with the show now, just keep watching; its leading lady promises that the unique storyline is about to take things to the next level. And with Blindspotting, that could mean tears or laughter — or even a balanced mix of the two.