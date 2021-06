The Story Behind Erika’s Sudden Election Day Group Text On RHOBH

What seeing the situation play out on the show emphasizes, though, is how savvy Erika seems to be about the news cycle — a good skill for any celebrity to have, really. Releasing divorce news on Election Day, especially Election Day in 2020, is a good move if you don't want to make too many headlines. "Burying a celeb split over a holiday is a time-honored celeb tradition," David Caplan, a celebrity news editor who worked with People, told MTV in 2015 . "From a logistics point of view, news outlets, particularly the celebrity media, are either shut down or working with a skeletal staff, so pursuing the story and advancing it is difficult since it simply means there are less reporters available to dig further and to disseminate the story to the public." This applies to holidays, but also works for Election Day, when staff is around but the focus is elsewhere.