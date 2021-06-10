The Story Behind Erika’s Sudden Election Day Group Text On RHOBH

During her six seasons on the show, viewers have often found themselves feeling like Erika wasn't opening up fully about her personal life in a way that some other Housewives have. When we think of Erika, we think about her designer outfits instead of her personal drama. So, when it was reported last November that Erika and Tom were divorcing, and soon after, that Tom was involved in a complicated legal battle involving alleged embezzlement, fans were — at best — cautiously hopeful that we would actually hear about it on the show.