We Have A Lot Of Questions About Grimes’ A.I. Communism Theory

Sure, we are already perpetually confused by Canadian musician Grimes. Like when she and Elon Musk named their child using a string of seemingly unpronounceable, connected letters and characters. Now, the singer has left us all perplexed once again — maybe more than ever before — after revealing on TikTok Wednesday that she knows the secret to achieving communism. (You know, in case you were wondering what Grimes thought about communism.)
Speaking in front of a Manga background with drawings on her face, Grimes starts by saying: “I have a proposition for the communists.” She then goes on to state that most of the communists she knows are not fans of artificial intelligence, but let's hear her out. According to the musician, who is romantically involved with the second richest person on the planet, A.I. “is actually the fastest path to communism.”
As she says, “if implemented correctly, A.I. could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being... comfortable living.”
But wait, there's more: “A.I. could automate all the farming and weed out all the corruption, thereby bringing us to… as close as possible to genuine equality. So, basically, everything everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm.” For Grimes, this seems like the most important part of her point, because, she says, “enforced farming is really not a vibe.”
We have a lot of questions about Grimes' theory. For example, who are the communists she knows? Why do they hate A.I. so much? When did she ever seek out communists and ask them about A.I.? And also, does Grimes really spend time with the workers of the world?
@grimes
A.I. Is the fastest path to communism
But Grimes doesn’t really get into the specifics around A.I. or communism. She also didn’t have anything to add about how Musk, who is worth $156 billion, is actually a driving force of many of the problems these so-called communists want to solve. Perhaps, if implemented correctly, distributing Musk’s (and a handful of other billionaires') wealth to public and social services would actually be the fastest path to communism?
And if we’re going to talk about “solving for abundance,” well, what does Grimes even mean? The best way to “solve for abundance” is to reallocate the resources that the wealthy few have been hoarding to the workers who produce them, isn't it?
Grimes and Musk started dating in 2018, making their debut as a couple at the Met Gala that year. It should come as no surprise that their relationship — like many in this era — had its start on Twitter, over a joke about (you guessed it) artificial intelligence. The pair now have a child together, named X Æ A-Xii. Grimes previously explained that Æ is the Elven spelling of A.I., or artificial intelligence.
So, it seems like she might have some ulterior motives with this proposition — or rather, half-baked late-night thought — for the communists. But, who knows? Maybe she just cracked inequality once and for all.