Sweet Tooth‘s Season 1 Finale Kicks Off A Brand New Mystery

If Birdie’s Alaska cliffhanger is actually in the past, it would make a lot of sense. For one thing, it really doesn’t seem like any infrastructure within the U.S. has survived the Great Crumble. So, the odds of Birdie somehow getting government funding for a research trip to Alaska are low. As a lone scientist, there’s no way she’d be able to mount an expedition by herself as the world falls apart. Plus, last we saw Birdie, she was being locked into a government lab being raided by soldiers. We know she was released and able to live for some time in her home nearby, and we know she supposedly left to go searching for Gus. But the idea of her making it to Alaska on her own is incredibly suspect.