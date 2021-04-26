Celebrities Chanelled The Oscars Statuette In Gold Looks At The 2021 Oscars

The Oscars statuette has some competition at the 2021 Academy Awards. A major trend on this year's red carpet was dressing in all gold. Perhaps, the nominees were hoping their shiny looks will bring them good luck during the show. Either way, their outfits were standout.
Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan wore a two-piece Valentino Couture look, showing off a bit of skin in a bandeau top. The Promising Young Woman star paired the crop top with a voluminous skirt that's looked made for social distancing on the red carpet.
Fellow Best Actress nom Andra Day also showed out in a custom-made peek-a-boo gown from Vera Wang Haute. According to E!, Wang worked with a welder to help craft the gold gown made of actual metal.
Not to be outdone, two-time nominee Leslie Odom Jr., for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song for One Night In Miami, also rocked head-to-toe gold in a double-breasted, gilded Brioni suit. Alexa, play Harry Styles's "Golden" on repeat.
Whether or not, these celebrities take home the coveted statues, their looks already won the Best-Dressed Award in our book.