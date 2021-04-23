Netflix’s Stowaway Barely Acknowledges Its Biggest Mystery

But there's much we don't know at the end of Stowaway. Will Zoe's sacrifice actually allow Michael, Marina, and David to make it safely to Mars? Just because they have enough oxygen — for now — doesn't mean they won't hit other bumps along the road. Assuming they make it, are they still going to be stuck on a two year mission? In order to attempt to save them all, David sacrificed his entire experiment to grow algae in the hopes of creating a new supply of oxygen. What's he going to do for the next two years on Mars? What if one of them is injured? They are now in outer space without a doctor. And how many space suits do they have left? Zoe died in one of them, and those seem pretty crucial on a Mars mission.