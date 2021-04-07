After the year we've had, it's never been easier for us to understand the kind of complicated family dynamics seen in the new ABC comedy Home Economics. Many of us can relate to being on totally different pages from our family members, and it breeding resentment and sometimes inferiority complexes. Especially since the characters in Home Economics represent three people at very different stages of their lives financially.
The show is centered around three siblings, one of whom is not doing well financially, another who is middle class, and a third who is just swimming in cash. Money's a tricky subject for these three, and it leads to some hilarious moments as they grapple with how much they have versus how much their siblings have.
According to Deadline, writer and executive producer Michael Colton was inspired by his own life to create the series. He compiled a cast of talented comedy actors to bring his story to the screen — including '90s and '00s fave Topher Grace, who's also an executive producer. For most of these stars, the show was just another chance to stretch their comedy wings, but for a couple, it's giving them a chance to dive into the comedy world in a real way for the first time.