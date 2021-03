Ok, Sure, But Why Wasn’t It Named “Peepsi”

'Tis the season of colorful marshmallow bunnies and chocolate eggs, as spring is in the air and Easter candy in its various forms prepare their take over of grocery store shelves. This year, in a collaboration that literally no one asked for, marshmallow Peeps and Pepsi are putting out a strange new beverage that you won't actually be able to buy in stores. To make matters worse for anyone curious to try the new "Pepsi x Peeps" flavor, the two companies absolutely blew an opportunity to market their strange creation as "Peepsi." I mean, Pepsi meets Peeps — it's a no-brainer.