It Might Be Harder For You To Watch Your Favorite Netflix Treats Now

Still, many users are understandably frustrated by the reports: With a growing number of streaming platforms , it makes sense that people are sharing accounts, and the trend clearly hasn’t put Netflix in a precarious financial position. But the good news is, even if the crackdown becomes permanent, it won’t stop you from sharing your account with someone. You’ll just have to send over a verification code or forward an email — which is definitely an inconvenience, but one that could be worth it to keep your account secure. The real victims will be the account owners receiving texts from exes who have secretly been using their Netflix logins for months. On second thought, maybe some people should be locked out.