After several years off the air, E! True Hollywood Story is officially being rebooted to share new perspectives on some of pop culture's most famous faces. However, one of its upcoming subjects is voicing her discomfort, raising questions about why the show is telling her story without her consent.
Since its premiere in 1996, E! True Hollywood has been exploring the behind-the-scenes details of Hollywood's most talked about personalities. The pop culture rundown has followed the careers of everyone from Kobe Bryant to the Kardashians to the Mendendez Brothers, and now, Cardi B is slated to join its rankings. But as it turns out, the Grammy-winning rapper didn't even know that an episode about her life was being made.
Advertisement
Cardi aired her grievances on Twitter, shocking her followers by revealing that she had not been notified by the network's plan to fashion an entire episode about her meteoric rise to the top of the music charts.
I love E! And I always been grateful for all the love but I did not approve of the E Hollywood story .My life is my https://t.co/shgKGUrfWQ can someone tell my story without asking me?— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 8, 2021
"I love E!" Cardi tweeted on Monday, March 8 after being made aware of the show's return. "And I always been grateful for all the love but I did not approve of the E Hollywood story .My life is my story. How can someone tell my story without asking me?"
The new season of E! True Hollywood Story is still some time away, but it's not a reach to say that it would probably be better with Cardi's approval and input. We may have met her via a viral, all-too-relatable Vine almost seven years ago and fell for her during a brief stint on VH1's Love and Hip Hop, but there is so much more to the fan favorite musician than we know today — and only Cardi knows the exact details of her journey to the top. However, E! will do its best to fill in the gaps; Cardi's episode will reportedly feature interviews from Love and Hip Hop mogul Mona Scott Young and fellow New York rapper Maino.
Advertisement
Ever the optimist, Cardi actually thinks that the episode might do her story justice. But that won't stop her from sharing her own truth in time, touching on the good and the bad that she's been through over the years.
But hey maybe the story will be good IDK 🤷🏽♀️ I mean I haven’t seen it .However I would love to tell my story myself when I’m ready.I been thru & been influenced by a lot of bad shit since a teenager That when I’m ready I will like to talk about .— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 8, 2021
"I would love to tell my story myself when I’m ready," Cardi tweeted. "I been thru & been influenced by a lot of bad shit since a teenager That when I’m ready I will like to talk about ."
E! True Hollywood Story will officially make its return with its Cardi B-focused premiere, set to air on Monday, March 15, only on E!.