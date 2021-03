The new season of E! True Hollywood Story is still some time away, but it's not a reach to say that it would probably be better with Cardi's approval and input. We may have met her via a viral, all-too-relatable Vine almost seven years ago and fell for her during a brief stint on VH1's Love and Hip Hop , but there is so much more to the fan favorite musician than we know today — and only Cardi knows the exact details of her journey to the top. However, E! will do its best to fill in the gaps ; Cardi's episode will reportedly feature interviews from Love and Hip Hop mogul Mona Scott Young and fellow New York rapper Maino.