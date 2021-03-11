Spoilers are ahead. The Masked Singer premiere episodes typically close with mesmerizing performances and season 5 did not disappoint. A giant porcupine shimmied onto the stage and immediately commanded the panel and audience’s attention when he announced that his real name isn't Porcupine, it's actually Robopine. The combination of the slightly terrifying costume and his silky smooth voice made him one of the most entertaining contestants in Group A. But who might be lending their voice to such a nightmare-inducing character?
There are a few candidates based on the clues, but let's keep in mind that during his version of Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” Robopine mostly stayed in one spot, which suggests he is older. Confusingly, he also showed off a few moves when he was first introduced, so the panel speculated that he was a slightly younger R&B singer than his performance let on. They could be right — there are a few R&B singers with the confidence and stage presence Robopine exudes.
Advertisement
Clues That Montell Jordan Is Robopine
Jordan’s name has been tossed around on this show for multiple seasons, but this is the first time the masked contestant’s voice matches Jordan’s tone. The “This Is How We Do It” singer stepped away from the music industry in 2010 to become a worship leader, but he briefly returned to sing his hit on American Idol in 2019. He could be angling for another comeback.
Robopine's height and size: The panel usually guesses Jordan whenever a tall person steps on the stage. It makes sense considering Jordan is 6’8”. Robopine’s height and body type resemble Jordan’s tall build.
“60 years old and I really appreciate the love” from Week 1: Contestants typically do not give away crucial evidence after their performances, so it was surprising that Robopine dropped a clue as major as his age. The panel didn't believe him, which is reasonable, but it's also possible that Robopine is close to 60. Jordan is currently 52.
Robopine's entrance in Week 1: Robopine made a flashy entrance when he strutted onto The Masked Singer stage for the first time. Nash asked him a question, and he addressed the men in black, who replied at the same time. The men in black’s uniformed response mirrors call-and-response interactions that are characteristic of Black fraternities; Jordan became a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity at USC in the '80s.
Advertisement
Clues That Joe Is Robopine
After Robopine’s performance, the panel was convinced he was an older R&B singer like Lionel Richie. They are on the right path with the genre, but Robopine is likely younger because he mentioned dialing 4-1-1 at the start of his career, which brings us to R&B musician Joe.
DNA from Week 1: During the clue package, there were multiple strands of DNA displayed on buildings. The double helixes could be a nod to Joe’s third album called My Name is Joe, which has the hit songs “Stutter” and “I Wanna Know.” He released his most recent album in 2016 and it is titled My Name is Joe Thomas.
“Never Too Much” Performance From Week 1: Robopine chose an ambitious song for his first performance by singing “Never Too Much” by legendary singer Luther Vandross. A contestant would not choose that well-known song unless they were a skilled singer. Joe has the chops to nail this song.
Clues That Ginuwine Is Robopine
Robin Thicke proposed that “Pony” singer Ginuwine was inside the Robopine costume. The theory seemed odd at first, but the clue package actually supports the idea. There were a few moments that pointed to Ginuwine’s upbringing and his current life. Plus, he definitely has the vocals to sing a Luther Vandross song.
George Washington statue from Week 1: The clue package focused on a miniature statue of President George Washington. Ginuwine was born in Washington, D.C. His real name is also Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, after NBA star Elgin Baylor, who is also from Washington, D.C.
“My kids and grandkids told me I was supposed to hang it up” from Week 1: Although the panel assumed Robopine was lying about his age, there's reason to believe he was telling the truth. Contestants are often vague, but they don't generally lie to the judges. Robopine mentioned children and grandchildren. Ginuwine is a grandfather, as evidenced by this picture of his new granddaughter on Instagram: