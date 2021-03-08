The Creators Of Allen V. Farrow Break Down The Difficult Decision To Use That Shocking Dylan Farrow Footage

AZ: “We went in with no expectations. I’m 58; I was very much immersed in the public discourse at the time and convinced by it. I did not know what we would find or where this would land. We didn’t go in with an agenda to convince people. But the evidence that we uncovered has been so strong — the testimonies, the eyewitnesses, the court documents, the police files — pouring through all that and seeing these facts that just kept adding up and adding up and adding up, presented a story and a case to us that was not at all what I had ever recalled seeing or hearing in the media for decades. That’s what got us hooked. But what shocked me is how many people we’ve spoken to who have said ‘I went into it thinking one thing and came out thinking another.’ We do live in a day and age where everybody’s really entrenched and it’s so hard to discuss things anymore, but people are saying that the facts we show have persuaded them. Maybe there’s some room for truth still."