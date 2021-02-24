Everything Coming To Netflix In March 2021

It’s hard to believe, but March marks an official year since most of the world has been in a state of shutdown since the coronavirus pandemic altered our existence. Life as we know it has completely changed after a year; many of us started working from home and wearing masks everywhere, and Netflix has been a surprisingly steady source of comfort in these wild times.
After a whole year of tuning into titles that you never thought would catch your eye — Emily in Paris? Sooo not me, but I watched every episode — the streamer is determined to keep users entertained whether you’re at the crib or on the go, and March’s new offerings promise to be just as exciting. This month, we’re getting an extra dose of our favorite former FLOTUS, a holy teen musical that is equal parts Camp Rock and High School Musical, a major music documentary, and so much more.
Outside may not be open yet, but at least we (still) have Netflix. Ahead, everything coming to the streaming platform in March.