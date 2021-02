There’s A Third Party In Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher’s Marriage — Bridgerton

Whether you love it, hated it, or fell somewhere in-between , it’s safe to say that everyone is watching Bridgerton on Netflix. The popular show, an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s literary series of the same name, follows the drama brewing in Regency-era London's high court . The Bridgertons are at the center of the story, and oldest daughter Daphne ( Phoebe Dynevor ) sets out to become the most eligible bachelorette of the season with a little help from handsome duke Simon ( Regé-Jean Page ). What ensues instead is a sometimes frustrating, mostly beautiful love story between the two leads.