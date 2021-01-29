All The Wellness Products We Tried & Loved In January

The wellness team at Refinery29 gets to try a ton of really great stuff. So we decided to start highlighting some our favorite products each month — the things that were so useful or so cool, we just couldn't stop using them.
As we kicked off a new year, it looks like we had routines on the mind — our list is full of products meant to help support our daily (and nightly) habits. Check 'em out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.