No, It’s Not Sexist To Call Nancy Pelosi Rich

The criticism of Pelosi isn't because she's a woman, but because she is out of touch with the needs of her constituents. That has nothing to do with misogyny. In fact, California governor, Gavin Newsom, has also faced harsh criticism about how out of touch he's been during this pandemic. The anger directed at both Pelosi and Newsom (and countless other politicians) is warranted, and is an example of the dire state of wealth inequality in the United States . Economic inequality, whether you choose to look at it from the perspective of earned income or held wealth, continues to grow in this country, and has done so with alarming rapidity during the pandemic. The ramifications of this inequality include a decrease in political influence for the disadvantaged and stagnation of economic growth — pretending that anyone who is angry about the state of things is just a knee-jerk misogynist only perpetuates these problems. I