You May Not Recognize The Songs In NBC’s The Grinch — Here’s A Guide

If you happen to catch The Grinch musical on NBC, out of morbid curiosity or genuine enthusiasm for Dr. Seuss' classic tale, you might notice some new songs — or at least songs that are new to people who've only ever seen the cartoon version of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. There are actually a ton of songs in this musical, and a lot of reprises, so let's narrow it down to the best songs in Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical.
The musical version was adapted by children's playwright Timothy Mason. It first premiered on Broadway in 2006, and has toured both the United States and the United Kingdom. They add a certain Broadway pep to the proceedings. While most of the songs you remember from the old animated Grinch special do appear, including "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch," unfortunately "Trim Up The Tree" is not in the musical.
For the purposes of this slideshow, I'm using the World Premiere Recording of The Grinch that's available on Spotify. It stars Patrick Page as The Grinch, who Broadway fans know as the titular Hades from Hadestown. (He also played the Green Goblin in the infamous Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark on Broadway.) The songs you'll see performed on NBC will be sung by Matthew Morrison, Denis O'Hare, Booboo Stewart, Amelia Minto, and the cast of The Grinch.