Everything You Need To Remember Before Starting The Final Season Of Shameless

Season 10 of Shameless was our first without hot mess matriarch Fiona Gallagher (Emmy Rossum), who finally got the hell out of dodge after one of her investments miraculously paid off. To be exact, she received $100,000, and in true Fiona form, she gives half to her siblings before jet-setting to somewhere hopefully a little less cold. That doesn’t mean that season 10 wasn’t filled to the brim with absolute bonkers Gallagher drama. With season 11 premiering Dec. 6, it's high time to refresh your memory on all of season 10’s highlights. Then, get ready to dive into another chaotic season led by our favorite dysfunctional family.
Ian & Mickey Got Married
Let’s start with something happy, shall we? Things rarely work out for Gallaghers & co., so after a tumultuous season between Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), the couple we were introduced to in the very beginning of the show, finally, finally realize that they were always meant to be together (which all knew 9 seasons ago). Shameless fans were in their feelings when these two decided to tie the knot after Ian beat up Mickey's terrible boyfriend Byron. Unfortunately, not everyone was on board with this union. Mickey’s conservative dad, Terry (Dennis Cockrum), tried to stop the wedding, but was blocked by Ian's Church of Gay Jesus cult followers. Terry ended up gunning down their honeymoon regardless — but don’t worry, the boys are safe. Did you really expect a wedding to go smoothly on Shameless?
Lip Relapsed & His Relationship With Tami Suffered
After facing complications while giving birth to her and Lip’s son, Tami (Kate Miner) had to stay in the ICU while Lip (Jeremy Allen White) cared for their newborn, Freddie. Lip ultimately found it tough to be a solo parent when Tami was at the hospital, but pulled it together for his family’s future. Shortly after Tami was released from the ICU, it turns out that her grandmother left her a house in Milwaukee. Lip and Tami prepared themselves for the big move, but Lip got cold feet, unwilling to leave the South-Side. As a result, Tami left Lip and took Freddie with her, and then Lip relapsed. He went to AA with Brad (Scott Michael Campbell) and vowed to become better, but we know this will be an uphill struggle for Lip. And to Lip’s relief (as well as ours), Tami came back. We really do have faith in these two.
Debbie Found Out What Happened To Derek
Debbie (Emma Kenney), who’s become the de-facto head of the Gallagher household, has been scheming ways to make more money for the family, and for herself. To tie up some loose ends, she reached out to Franny’s father Derek (Damien Diaz) to get spousal support, only to learn from his wife that he ended up enlisting in the Army and passing away in action. RIP, Derek.
Debbie's Love Triangle Almost Got Her Arrested
In another bizarre train of events that is totally on brand for the Gallaghers, Debbie became sexually involved with an older woman named Claudia (Constance Zimmer), who, after their escapades, left a wad of cash for Debbie on the nightstand. Debbie ended up meeting Claudia’s daughter, Julia (Alison Jaye), who she then started messing around with. Julia and Claudia have a terrible mother-daughter relationship and Julia ended up moving in with Debbie, only to fall for Carl. Claudia sought revenge by calling the cops on Debbie, since Julia is underage.
Carl Learned He Had Sons
Surprise! Carl’s a biological dad to two babies. This is played out in season 9, but it’s only now that Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) learns Frank (William H. Macey) and Ingrid used Carl’s sperm without his knowledge in order to have kids. Ingrid (Katey Sagal) ended up abandoning her twin babies and ex-husband Randy (Andy Buckley), so Randy dropped off the twins at the Gallaghers because he felt incapable of taking care of both. Although he was finally convinced to keep at least one of Carl’s children, Frank was left with the other twin. Frank and Liam (Christian Isaiah) devised a plan to sell the baby, even though Frank eventually grew attached to the child. Luckily for everyone, Carl’s baby finds a good home... kind of.
A Mysterious Woman Emerged From Frank’s Past
A woman named Faye (Elizabeth Rodriguez) lured Frank back to her “haunted” house and gave him drugged scotch. Frank woke up handcuffed to the bed. Faye tried to get Frank to remember who her fiance was: A man named Kyle who she was supposed to marry, until Frank ruined the wedding and her life because Frank erroneously told the judge that Kyle was his drug dealer. Kyle has been rotting away in prison for 24 years on false charges. Later, Frank did, in fact, end up back in court at a trial hearing. Faye was optimistic that the tables would turn — that Kyle would be released from prison while Frank would be sent to jail. But Frank knows how to get out of a sticky situation and he manipulated the judge. He only faces a rehab stint.
Kev & V Are Engaged
Let’s also bookend this with another joyful moment in season 10 (like we said, there really weren’t that many of them). After being in a relationship for years and sharing two daughters together, Amy and Jemma, Kevin (Steve Howey) finally proposed to Veronica (Shanola Hampton). The only problem now is finding the woman he’s legally married to and getting a divorce, but Kev and V have plenty of time to sort that little problem out in season 11.