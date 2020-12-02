Let’s Make Sense Of That Super Intense Bachelorette Promo

A lie detector date reveals that Zac has cheated in the past, and Tayshia can be heard saying, "Cheating’s nothing I will tolerate." It also seems like she may be referring to Zac when she says, "Every time I talk to him I uncover something that I'm just like, 'Hold on a second.'" That was said while a clip played of her walking off during a dinner with Zac. That could just be creative editing, though, and her comments may have nothing to do with Zac. Plus, her exit from dinner could be as innocuous as her taking a bathroom break.