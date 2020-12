The Bachelorette’s Eazy Reportedly Investigated After Sexual Assault Claims

During the Bachelorette premiere , Nwachukwu introduced himself to Clare Crawley running through a giant sign that read "your future husband," a nod to his high school football playing days. Immediately, host Chris Harrison noted that the funnyman would become a "fan favorite." However, an unidentified woman revealed soon after in a thread of since-deleted tweets (at the recommendation of her lawyers) that she had a non-consensual sexual encounter with Nwachukwu. “I will not stand by quietly anymore, while this aggressor is paraded around on this show as a ‘stand up guy’ or as the ‘comic,'” she wrote.