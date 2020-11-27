Snag Your Hulu Monthly Subscription For Under $2

Hulu (aka Netflix's ultimate streaming rival) has officially tossed its hat into the Black Friday 2020 ring. For the next three days, new customers can snag an all-access pass to Hulu’s star-studded and award-laden streaming library — featuring the likes of Grey's Anatomy, The Bachelorette, The Masked Singer, and The Handmaid's Tale, just to name drop a few — at the low price of $1.99 a month for an entire year. (We went ahead and did the mental math and that's less than a tall oat milk latte at Starbucks.)
On the regular, a basic ad-supported Hulu subscription will run you around $6 a month — which means this deal is putting 65% of the price back into our bank accounts. So, for those of us who love to play the good ol' new-email-new-me game and rack up as many new identities as we do two-week free trials, this is truly an auspicious occasion. It's time to figuratively settle down with that $24 year-long plan and then literally settle down on our couches to binge-watch Little Fires Everywhere. The bang from this promotion definitely outweighs the monthly buck (or, technically, the buck 99) we're handing over since staying indoors is 100% the new wave.
Check out Hulu's streaming content library and get a glimpse of all the really good entertainment it has to offer IF you're still not entirely convinced. You've got three days to pounce on this fleeting opportunity — and the clock starts NOW.
