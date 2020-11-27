Lovers Rock Is The Most Magical Sexy Party Of The Year (& You Can Attend Safely From Home)

If the opening shot sees Martha sneaking out of her house — inspired by McQueen’s aunt Molly, whose mother wouldn’t let her attend blues parties — the final scene has her getting on the bus in the morning, running home to get back in time for Sunday church. In other words, the film spans one woman’s entire night, an escape from everyday mundane life into a night of extravagance and mystical mischief. The short run-time feels just right, too, leaving us with the euphoric feeling of a truly good night out — you want more, but as the sun comes up, you’re ready to retreat and spend the day reliving the best parts over and over again.

