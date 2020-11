Lovers Rock Is The Most Magical Sexy Party Of The Year (& You Can Attend Safely From Home)

Exactly 34 minutes and 38 seconds into Lovers Rock , something magical happens. Lovers and friends attending a 1980 house party are dancing to Janet Kay’s 1979 song “Silly Games,” mouthing along to the music when suddenly, their voices pierce through. The music fades, and for the next five minutes, the camera pans through the crowd as a chorus of dancers, eyes closed in rapture, sing through the highs and lows of the song. It’s a scene of such intense communal joy that watching it alone on your couch during this time almost feels like a betrayal. The moment is both intimate to the point of voyeurism and grand on a scale that rivals the pompous ceremony of royalty. It’s by far one of the most beautiful and emotional cinematic moments of the year, a perfect climax for one of the 2020’s most interesting and heartfelt films.