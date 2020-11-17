Every Dyson Deal You Can Score NOW Through Black Friday

If a heavy-duty, classic silhouette is what you prefer, then look no further: the Dyson Upright has all the traditional qualities of a standing vacuum, with modernized capabilities. The self-adjusting cleaner head seals in suction across wood, carpet, vinyl, and tile flooring while the filtration system ensures that allergens (from dusty carpets, pet dander, and more) remain trapped inside. Use the instant release wand and long-reach hose in one quick action, making it easy to clean up-high and beneath the furniture. One Amazon reviewer said: "This vacuum is awesome! I vacuumed with my old one and then followed up with this one and the canister was nearly full when I was done! Makes me wonder what kinda crap I’ve been kicking up walking over my carpets and subsequently breathing in." See?