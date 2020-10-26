There’s A Lot More Shady Info About The Death Of JoAnn Romain Than We Saw On Unsolved Mysteries

If you ask the Romaine daughters, there are many other possible causes for their mother's tragic death, and the police wouldn't have to look very far to come up with plausible suspects. Their father, David, had motive to harm JoAnn; her decision to divorce David after 25 long years of marriage (reportedly because of his infidelity with her best friend) left their relationship fractured and on bad terms. But JoAnn's blood relatives were more likely suspects, specifically her cousin Tim Matouk. Michelle believes that Tim should be investigated because he and JoAnn were in direct conflict after an argument over the Woods Wholesale Wine Store, a family business that their parents left behind for them to split amongst themselves. The inheritance added more stress to an already estranged family, Michelle recalls, but there was one argument at the store between JoAnn and Tim that left her mother particular shaken up.