Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported...you will never understand my great appreciation for you. “Thank you” doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days...including today. I’ll try and send more later, but in true SPN form...we are in the middle of “nowhere” and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned.
Well, here goes... I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo #spnfamily
#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better.— Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) September 10, 2020
Fight on. https://t.co/w5jluwRaVL