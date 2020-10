Over the years, Supernatural has accumulated a diverse and devoted fanbase , and for many, the SPN Family has also been a lifesaving community. In 2016, Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins launched the SPN Family Crisis Support Network with the hopes of helping fans struggling with their mental health. If the cast has made anything clear with their goodbyes, it’s that they hope the SPN Family continues to thrive, even once the show has come to an end. “As I head out to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can’t help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me,” Padalecki wrote on Instagram. “I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies.”