Lin-Manuel Miranda once insisted that he is the "laziest, chillest member of my family ." He's not actually wrong. And the HBO documentary Siempre, Luis, about his activist father Luis Miranda, Jr. , is finally here to make that as apparent to the rest of us as it is to Lin-Manuel. The film introduces us to Luis' political career, from his activism to a job as the director of the Mayor’s Office for Hispanic Affairs, more activism, his own private consulting firm, relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, followed by advocacy and again more activism surrounding that tragedy. However, Luis Miranda's political efforts are ongoing. It's clear that the events of Siempre, Luis are but a comma in the middle of his career, not a period. And looking at the world as it is now, we need Luis. And luckily, there is a lot that Luis Miranda, Jr. is doing for the world right now.