Fans Already Have Thoughts About New New RHOC Housewife Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

In the Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 15 trailer, the recently divorced Vargas talks about her "sexless" relationship with her boyfriend, and the rest of the women in the cast seem a little weirded out by it. Frankly, the sex life of two grown people is the business of, say, only those two people, so I could personally care less if these two are boning or not. Let your freak flags fly — or not... fly. What I'm actually concerned about is that Vargas defended her friend and Newport neighbor Kelly Dodd's "opinion," a.k.a. all the things Kelly has said in the past few months regarding COVID-19.